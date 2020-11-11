Home  >  News

Lacson flags infrastructure projects allegedly wasting gov't funds

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 11 2020 10:58 PM

As the Philippine Senate holds its plenary debates on next year's budget, Senator Panfilo Lacson flagged infrastructure projects which he said are proof of wasted government funds from years before.

Some senators also want to reallocate some funds to benefit the county's COVID-19 fight. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 11, 2020
