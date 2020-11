GSIS offers educational loan to members' kin

Watch also in iWantTFC

The state pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has opened a P20-billion "study now, pay later" loan program for the college education of its members’ beneficiaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The maximum amount that may be borrowed per academic year is P100,000 covering tuition and other school fees. The interest rate is only 8 percent, and borrowers will have 10 years to pay the loan, the GSIS said in its website.

