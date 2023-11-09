Watch more on iWantTFC

During the Senate plenary deliberations on the 2024 budget of the Department of Education on Thursday, November 9, Sen. Raffy Tulfo brought a long list of parents who have complained that the parent-teacher association or PTA at their children's school supposedly imposes mandatory fee collection.

The monetary contributions were allegedly used for buying school appliances or supplies, such as electric fans and bond paper. In some cases, the fees collected from the parents were for the salary of school janitors and guards.

Sen. Pia Cayetano, the budget sponsor of DepEd, answered Tulfo's concerns, including the latter's proposed measures and steps to address the matter.