China says PH sea 'intrusion' violates its sovereignty

Watch more on iWantTFC

China's foreign ministry opposes actions that undermine China's sovereignty and interests and has lodged solemn representations with the Philippine embassy, its spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday (November 10), in response to questions regarding the latest South China Sea dispute between the two nations.

The Philippines on Friday condemned China's coast guard for "unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous maneuvers," including its use of a water cannon against one of its boats in an attempt to disrupt a resupply mission in the South China Sea.

The regular resupply missions support the Philippines' troops stationed in an intentionally grounded dilapidated warship on Second Thomas Shoal, a hotly disputed atoll in the South China Sea that Manila calls Ayungin and is known as Renai Reef in China.

China's coast guard said two small Philippine transport ships and three coast guard ships entered the waters without the permission of the Chinese government and urged the Philippines to stop infringing on Beijing's sovereignty. It said in a statement its actions were lawful and it has and made temporary special arrangements for the Philippine side to transport food and other necessary daily necessities. — Report from Reuters