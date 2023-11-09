Home > News 40 Filipinos from Gaza set to arrive in PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2023 01:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Forty Filipino evacuees from Gaza are set to arrive in Manila from Egypt. Their homecoming is anticipated amid Israel's claim it has seized control of Northern Gaza from Hamas. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 9, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Gaza Palestine Israel Hamas war conflict