40 Filipinos from Gaza set to arrive in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2023 01:55 AM

Forty Filipino evacuees from Gaza are set to arrive in Manila from Egypt. Their homecoming is anticipated amid Israel's claim it has seized control of Northern Gaza from Hamas. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 9, 2023

