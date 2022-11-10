'Why seek confidential funds in the middle of a crisis?' - Koko

Watch more on iWantTFC

It's a question that needs answering: Why seek confidential funds, including P500 million for the Office of the Vice-President, in the middle of a financial crisis?

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel posed this question Thursday after government requests for confidential and intelligence funds ballooned to P9.3 billion in the proposed P5.268 trillion national budget for 2023.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Pimentel flagged the confidential funds granted to the Office of the Vice President (P500 million), Department of Education (P150 million), and the Office of the Solicitor General (P19.2 million).

He noted that the OVP previously got a P5 million allocation, not P500 million, for confidential funds about 10 years ago.

Pimentel said the practice of granting confidential and discretionary funds to government offices not related to security should be discouraged since it could become a yearly allocation.

"Hindi magandang practice yung confidential and intelligence funds dahil hindi naman nili-liquidate ng maayos," he said.

"Ang liquidation niyan ay nakalagay lang sa selyadong sobre. Akala ko ba nasa krisis tayo, nasa food crisis, learning crisis, education crisis, power and energy crisis? Inflation? Imbes na (may) gastusin na ipapasok mo lang sa isang sealed envelope na walang nakakaalam kung san mo linagay, ilagay na lang natin sa food production. Ilagay natin sa pag-aaral ng kabataan."

Confidential and intelligence funds are lump sum allocations set aside in the national budget for expenses that involve surveillance and intelligence information gathering activities.

Sen. Sonny Angara, Senate Finance committee chairman, earlier argued the need for such funds, which afford the agencies flexibility for their projects.

"The head of agency has the flexibility to decide what is the contingency they tend to meet… If we put it in a specific line item there is no more flexibility," he said.

Pimentel, however, said that granting confidential and intelligence funds to agencies that do not conduct surveillance and intelligence information gathering activities could lead to more requests in the future.

"Baka may ibang ahensya na makaisip na 'E yung iba nga binigyan'...lahat na lang magiging confidential fund o discretionary fund," he said.