Marcos Jr. tackles investments, agriculture in ASEAN summit sidelines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2022 11:11 PM

Investment opportunities and agricultural trade were tackled by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in separate meetings on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Cambodia. But his desire to achieve consensus on managing disputes in the South China Sea might face the same obstacle that cropped up in Cambodia's hosting of the summit in 2012. —The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 10, 2022
