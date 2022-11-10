Home > News DOJ taps state-run hospital for autopsies on dead inmates ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2022 11:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A state-run hospital is to be tapped by the Philippine justice department to conduct autopsies on over 100 unclaimed bodies of inmates who died inside the national penitentiary over the course of several months. The human rights commission also wants to probe the circumstances of their deaths.—The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 10, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, DOJ Read More: Philippine justice department DOJ Philippine national penitentiary human rights commission CHR /sports/11/11/22/lebron-irving-should-be-allowed-to-play-after-apology/overseas/11/11/22/top-museums-issue-statement-vs-attacks-on-paintings/video/business/11/11/22/prutas-taas-presyo-habang-papalapit-ang-pasko/entertainment/11/11/22/kuh-pops-jaya-three-gether-on-one-stage/video/news/11/11/22/mga-deboto-ikinalungkot-na-kanselado-ang-traslacion