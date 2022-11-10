Home  >  News

ANC

DOJ taps state-run hospital for autopsies on dead inmates

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2022 11:19 PM

A state-run hospital is to be tapped by the Philippine justice department to conduct autopsies on over 100 unclaimed bodies of inmates who died inside the national penitentiary over the course of several months. The human rights commission also wants to probe the circumstances of their deaths.—The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 10, 2022
