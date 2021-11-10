Watch more on iWantTFC

Areas in Metro Manila that are under granular lockdown have gone down to 35, the interior department said.

These areas are home to 148 households or about 444 individuals, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a taped meeting on Tuesday night with President Rodrigo Duterte that aired on Wednesday.

At least 303 areas were under granular lockdowns at the start of October, the interior department earlier said.

Across the country, a total of 413 areas remain on granular lockdown, Año said during the meeting. These areas cover some 7,000 households or 29,815 people, he said.

Granular lockdowns accompany the 5-step alert level system that government started testing out in Metro Manila in mid-September in a bid to better contain coronavirus infections and spur business activity.

The capital region, home to around 13.5 million people, shifted last Friday to Alert 2 from Alert 3, allowing more businesses to reopen.

As of Tuesday, Metro Manila has 5,989 active COVID-19 infections, out of the 30,544 nationwide, according to the Department of Health.

The country has recorded a total of 2,806,694 confirmed coronavirus cases. It logged its first case on Jan. 30 last year in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.