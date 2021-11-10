Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Cebu City is offering a P20,000 Christmas bonus to incentivize government workers to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking to ANC's "Rundown," acting mayor Michael Rama said city hall employees should set an example on getting the anti-virus jab.

"The program of the government is massive vaccination leading towards herd immunity. If you are in government and then you will not allow yourself to be vaccinated, then it's as if you are defying the program of the government," he said in a mix of Filipino and English.

The bonus is on top of the 13th month pay, he added.

Under the "no vaccine, no Christmas bonus" policy, regular and casual employees will receive P20,000 while job order workers will receive P3,000 gratuity pay.

Rama said the city government would set up an on-site vaccination site inside the city hall.

"There's no reason for them not to get vaccinated unless extremely but they will also have to be required an affidavit, citing valid, legal ground. Otherwise, all should be vaccinated before they will get their bonus," he said.

Rama believes it’s just "a matter of time" before COVID-19 vaccination becomes mandatory.

Data from Cebu City Public Information Office as of Nov. 8 showed that more than 297,000 people in the city were fully vaccinated.

Some 347,000 others have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, Cebu City recorded 2 new cases of COVID-19, raising its tally to 41,144. It currently has 272 active cases of the disease.