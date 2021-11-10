Home  >  News

Doctors urge PH gov't to be careful in lowering Metro Manila alert level

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2021 10:49 PM

A group of doctors cautions against placing Metro Manila under the least restrictive COVID-19 alert level as the holiday season nears. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 10, 2021
