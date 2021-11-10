Home  >  News

Dagdag estasyon ng Pasig River Ferry binuksan na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2021 09:03 AM | Updated as of Nov 10 2021 09:04 AM

MAYNILA—Pinasinayaan na ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) nitong Martes ang ika-12 estasyon ng Pasig River Ferry. 

Matatagpuan ito sa N. Cuevas Street malapit sa Kalawaan bridge sa Pasig City.

Sinabi ni MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos na makadadagdag-tulong sa problema ng pagbiyahe ngayong pandemya ang alternatibong transportation system tulad ng river ferry.

Libre pa rin ang pagsakay sa ferry mula noong nagbalik-operasyon ito Abril ngayong taon. 

Bukas ang ferry service mula Lunes hanggang Sabado at ang unang biyahe ay bandang alas-7 ng umaga. 

Ayon sa MMDA, may 17 ferry boats ito pero 9 pa lamang ang nakakabiyahe sa ngayon.

Nasa 300 hanggang higit 400 ang mga pasaherong sumasakay kada araw.

Inaasahan pa ng MMDA na magbubukas sila ng 2 dagdag na ferry station sa Quinta sa Maynila pati na sa Marikina. — TeleRadyo 10 Nobyembre 2021
