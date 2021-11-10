Home  >  News

Ally says Sara Duterte to run for President

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2021 10:13 PM

An ally of the President's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, claims she will indeed run for President.

The mayor is said to have ruled out any plans to seek the vice presidency. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 10, 2021
