PhilHealth chief seeks to expand dialysis coverage: Palace

PhilHealth CEO and President Dante Gierran will seek the approval of the medical state insurer's board to increase its dialysis coverage to 133 sessions per year from the current 90, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Tuesday.

Top officials of PhilHealth are fighting allegations that they pocketed some P15 billion in state funds, and approved overpriced projects and fund releases to supposedly favored hospitals.

