Mga residente sa Bato, Catanduanes, naghahanda sa pagdating ng bagyong Ulysses
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 10 2020 09:20 AM
Bato municipality, Catanduanes, Bagyong Ulysses, typhoon Ulysses, weather, TeleRadyo
- /sports/11/10/20/golf-dechambeau-blasts-away-in-masters-practice-round
- /sports/11/10/20/golf-former-winner-garcia-out-of-masters-after-positive-covid-19-test
- /overseas/11/10/20/perus-congress-votes-to-impeach-president-official
- /overseas/11/10/20/2-new-cases-of-covid-19-in-the-white-house-reports
- /sports/11/10/20/mlb-mariners-lewis-brewers-williams-win-rookie-of-year-honors