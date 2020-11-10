Mga residente sa Bato, Catanduanes, naghahanda sa pagdating ng bagyong Ulysses

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Naghahanda na ang lokal na pamahalaan sa bayan ng Bato sa Catanduanes para matiyak ang kaligtasan ng mga residente nito sa pagdating ng panibagong bagyo.

May pulong ngayong Martes ang alkalde ng Bato kasama ang PAGASA at provincial disaster agency para i-secure ang mga residenteng nakatira sa coastal area.

Kasalukuyang nakataas ang Storm Signal No. 1 sa probinsiya ng Catanduanes dahil sa palapit na bagyong Ulysses.

Sa report, kailangang i-secure din ang natitirang gamit sa Doppler radar ng PAGASA weather forecasting sa Bato. Ito’y matapos na masira ang Doppler radar dahil sa pananalasa ng bagyong Rolly kung saan natapyas ang dome na siyang nagbibigay ng proteksiyon sa radar antenna.

Tiniyak naman ng PAGASA na hindi maapektuhan ang kanilang pagtataya ng panahon lalo’t may bagyo dahil may iba pang mga gamit silang pwedeng gamitin.

Plano namang makisulong ng mga residente sa Catanduanes sa kanilang mga kapitbahay na may matibay na istruktura dahil hindi rin magagamit ang ilang paaralang sinalanta ng bagyo.

Isa ang Bote Integrated School sa Bato sa mga paaralang halos wala nang naisalbang gamit kabilang ang mga nabasang printers. Umaasa sila na aandar pa ito kapag natuyo.

Ang mga modules naman ay pinaarawan pero hindi na talaga mabasa ang mga sulat at ang mga pahina ay magkakadikit-dikit na rin.

May anim na araw nang nag-aayos ang mga guro doon at kapag inaabot na ng takip silim ay tanging kandila at flashlight ang kanilang gamit.

Walang signal ng telepono at kuryente pa rin sa lugar.

- TeleRadyo 10 Nobyembre 2020