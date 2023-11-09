Home  >  News

VP Duterte binitawan na ang unang hiling na confidential funds

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2023 08:05 PM

Binitawan na ni Vice President at Education Secretary Sara Duterte ang naunang hinihinging P500 million at P150,000 confidential funds para sa Office of the Vice President at Department of Education. Ginawa ng sponsors ng budget bill ang pahayag sa pagharap ng Pangalawang Pangulo sa Senado para sa plenary debate sa 2024 OVP budget. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 9 Nobyembre 2023. 

