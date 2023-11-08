Home > News Senate panel adopts House’s reduction of confidential funds in 2024 proposed budget ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2023 12:04 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The reallocation of the Philippine vice president’s confidential funds, supposedly still up for debate. Senator Imee Marcos cited this possibility even as the House version of the 2024 national budget already transferred these funds to other agencies. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Senate confidential funds 2024 budget proposed budget