Senate panel adopts House’s reduction of confidential funds in 2024 proposed budget

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2023 12:04 AM

The reallocation of the Philippine vice president’s confidential funds, supposedly still up for debate.

Senator Imee Marcos cited this possibility even as the House version of the 2024 national budget already transferred these funds to other agencies. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2023
