Marcos leads 10th year commemoration of ‘Yolanda’ tragedy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2023 12:11 AM

Philippine President Marcos Jr. visited Tacloban City to lead the 10th anniversary commemoration of the massive tragedy dealt by super typhoon Yolanda. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2023
