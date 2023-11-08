Imee Marcos on Rodrigo Duterte: 'Maninindigan ako para sa kaniya'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Imee Marcos on Wednesday (November 8) said she would stand by former President Rodrigo Duterte even if she is the "only one left," amid speculation of a supposed fallout between members of the administration's "UniTeam."

In a statement which she read to reporters, Sen. Marcos also emphasized her close ties with Vice President Sara Duterte, who ran alongside the lawmaker's brother, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in the 2022 elections.