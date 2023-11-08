Home > News 40 Filipinos evacuated from Gaza arrive in Egypt ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2023 12:59 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Forty Filipinos have crossed from the Gaza Strip into Egypt, from where they are to be flown to the Philippines in the next few days. Their successful evacuation happened as Israel continued its offensive against Hamas in Gaza City. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Egypt Gaza Strip Israel Israel-Hamas war