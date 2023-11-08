Home  >  News

40 Filipinos evacuated from Gaza arrive in Egypt

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2023 12:59 AM

Forty Filipinos have crossed from the Gaza Strip into Egypt, from where they are to be flown to the Philippines in the next few days.

Their successful evacuation happened as Israel continued its offensive against Hamas in Gaza City. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2023

