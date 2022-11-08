Home > News Remulla rules out involvement of other people in Percy Lapid killing ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2022 12:12 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The family of slain Philippine broadcaster Percy Lapid believes there may be more people involved in his murder. But the justice secretary insists the evidence at hand only points to suspended prisons bureau chief Gerald Bantag and several others named in murder complaints filed Monday. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Percy Lapid DOJ Department of Justice Jesus Crispin Remulla Gerald Bantag /life/multimedia/photo/11/08/22/christmas-lanterns-light-up-roadside/entertainment/11/08/22/2gtbt-ali-duda-sa-ebidensiya-laban-sa-tatay/entertainment/11/08/22/yassi-pressman-is-ginebras-2023-calendar-girl/life/11/08/22/watch-early-preps-for-first-in-person-miss-earth-pageant-in-3-years/sports/11/08/22/belingon-out-to-show-hes-not-yet-done-in-mma