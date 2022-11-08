Home  >  News

Remulla rules out involvement of other people in Percy Lapid killing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2022 12:12 AM

The family of slain Philippine broadcaster Percy Lapid believes there may be more people involved in his murder. But the justice secretary insists the evidence at hand only points to suspended prisons bureau chief Gerald Bantag and several others named in murder complaints filed Monday. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2022
