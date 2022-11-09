New DOH usec urges critics: Give me a chance

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Former Philippine National Police chief Camilo Cascolan on Wednesday asked his critics to give him a chance as he takes on the job of undersecretary at the Department of Health.

The former top cop took his oath before officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire on Tuesday, despite criticism that he should not be appointed health undersecretary due to lack of a medical degree.

“Sana po ay mapagbigyan nila ako at kung anumang maitulong ko po sa Department of Health,” Cascolan told TeleRadyo.

(I hope they will give me a chance to help the Department of Health.)

“Ako po ay nagdarasal na sana ay ang aking nalalaman ay maibigay ko bilang isang malaking tulong, tulad nga po ng sabi ni, ng ating presidente, si Presidente Bongbong Marcos, sa managerial and administrative responsibilities po tayo makakatulong,” he added.

(I am praying that my knowledge will be a big help as I carry out my administrative and managerial responsibilities in the DOH, as what President Bongbong Marcos has indicated.)

“At yan po ay pipilitin ko ang aking makakaya para ako ay makatulong o para sa ating bansa. Iisa lang po ang ating adhikain: yan po ay mapaganda at mapaayos ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino.”

(I will work hard to help our country. We all have one goal: to improve the lives of our countrymen.)

Cascolan served as top honcho of the police force from September to November 2020 under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

He was among those who crafted "Oplan Double Barrel," which became the PNP’s flagship program in the war against illegal drugs.

The controversial “Oplan Tokhang," which is linked to thousands of deaths of drug suspects, was implemented under this program.

Vergeire previously said that Cascolan is “very qualified” to be Health Undersecretary.

--TeleRadyo, 9 November 2022