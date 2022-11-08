Home  >  News

NBI reviews CCTV footage at New Bilibid Prison to verify inmate testimony on Lapid slay case

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2022 01:24 AM

Security camera footage taken inside the Philippine national penitentiary now under review by investigators probing the Percy Lapid slay case. The videos appear to corroborate the sworn testimonies of inmates allegedly involved in Lapid’s murder. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2022
