Marcos leads typhoon Yolanda commemoration in Tacloban

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2022 12:26 AM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the ninth anniversary commemoration of super typhoon Yolanda onslaught in Leyte province. Survivors of the monstrous storm admitted moving on has been difficult as they endure hardships in resettlement areas. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2022
 
