Home > News Marcos leads typhoon Yolanda commemoration in Tacloban ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2022 12:26 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the ninth anniversary commemoration of super typhoon Yolanda onslaught in Leyte province. Survivors of the monstrous storm admitted moving on has been difficult as they endure hardships in resettlement areas. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Yolanda Bongbong Marcos Tacloban regions regional news Yolanda anniversary /sports/11/09/22/mobile-legends-arcadia-to-coach-rrq-for-m4-worlds/video/news/11/09/22/remulla-rules-out-more-involved-in-percy-lapid-killing/life/multimedia/photo/11/08/22/christmas-lanterns-light-up-roadside/entertainment/11/08/22/2gtbt-ali-duda-sa-ebidensiya-laban-sa-tatay/entertainment/11/08/22/yassi-pressman-is-ginebras-2023-calendar-girl