Self-confessed gunman Escorial bares more details on Lapid slay case

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2022 10:37 PM

The self-confessed gunman in the Percy Lapid murder case claimed one of his co-conspirators identified suspended prisons chief Gerald Bantag as the mastermind.

This new revelation was made by Joel Escorial as the supposed source of his information was laid to rest in his hometown. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 9, 2022
 
