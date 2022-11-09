Home > News Self-confessed gunman Escorial bares more details on Lapid slay case ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2022 10:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The self-confessed gunman in the Percy Lapid murder case claimed one of his co-conspirators identified suspended prisons chief Gerald Bantag as the mastermind. This new revelation was made by Joel Escorial as the supposed source of his information was laid to rest in his hometown. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 9, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Gerald Bantag Percy Lapid Joel Escorial Percy Lapid slay case Jun Villamor Percival Mabasa /life/multimedia/photo/11/09/22/hightech-christmas-decorations-at-bonifacio-mall/video/news/11/09/22/remulla-says-new-revelation-backs-findings-linking-bantag-to-lapid-hit/sports/11/09/22/why-quincy-miller-wants-to-play-for-gilas-pilipinas/sports/11/09/22/v-league-retamar-less-nu-still-too-much-for-la-salle/entertainment/11/09/22/kim-ryan-credit-pbb-as-they-host-dream-maker