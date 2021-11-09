Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) hopes that local government units (LGUs) will have the flexibility to determine policies such as the issue on whether to lift the use of face shields in some areas.

“I guess ang mangyari sana magkaroon ng flexibility ang LGUs to determine, under certain guidelines and parameters, yung 3Cs na pwede naman naming sundin yan,” said ULAP national president, Quirino Gov. Dakila Cua.

(I guess what will happen is that LGUs would have to flexibility to determine under certain guidelines and parameters the 3Cs that we can implement.)

Cua said the context is different in provinces as there are more open spaces like parks where people can safely visit.

“Pwede rin sanang maging flexible,” Cua said.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday lifted the mandatory use of face shields in the capital city except in hospitals. He said the national government can go to court and ask for declaration of relief if they want the local government of Manila to reimpose the mandatory wearing of face shields in the city.

Cua, in an interview with TeleRadyo, said mayors and Sanggunian officials who pass ordinances are elected by their constituents and have the mandate to enforce rules and regulations.

“Of course, we also recognize the supervisory power of our President through his alter ego yung secretary ng Interior and Local Government, but siyempre, it's a delicate balance,” he said.

Cua stressed the need for both the local and national government to work together.

“But just to be very practical, it’s not a matter of imposing a rule, it’s a matter of implementing and enforcement. Diyan malalaman at hindi madedeny na kailangan po talaga ang tulong ng LGU sa enforcement na iyan dahil national government will not have enough manpower to enforce policies like this. Kailangan talaga mag-ugnayan ang national at local dito,” he said.

(There is no denying that the national government needs the help of LGUs in the enforcement. It will not have enough manpower to enforce policies like this. There is a need here for coordination between the national and local.)

When the vaccination rate in the provinces increases, Cua hopes that wearing of face shields would become a matter of choice.

“Hopefully, that’s the eventuality. But again, we will respect the decision of the policy makers as advised by the doctors,” he said.

Marinduque Gov. Presbitero Velasco Jr., president of the League of Provinces of the Philippines, said there is a need to follow the Inter-Agency Task Force on the issue of wearing face shield as regions outside of Metro Manila still have low vaccination rates.

“Yung iba 18 percent to 32 percent lang ang range kaya sa tingin ko po kailangan pa rin tayong gumamit ng face shield. Yan naman ay pinag-aralan ng mga eksperto at sinasabi nilang proteksiyon iyan sa virus,” he said.

(Others are only at 18 percent to 32 percent, that's the range so I think we still need to use face shields. That has been studied by experts as additional protection against the virus.)

Velasco said mandatory wearing of face shield may be relaxed once vaccination rates improves.

He said they have yet to release an official position on the matter as they are still gathering the opinion of other governors on the issue.

- TeleRadyo 9 November 2021