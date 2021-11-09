Home > News Isko Moreno dares Palace to bring him to court on revoking face shield policy ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2021 10:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine officials remain divided over the country's face shield mandate. The Manila mayor dares Malacañang to take him to court if it wants him to rescind his order lifting the mandatory use of face shields in his city. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 9, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Isko Moreno says Palace should 'go to court' on face shield policy Read More: ANC The World Tonight Manila Isko Moreno no face shield policy Malacanang minimum health standards /entertainment/11/09/21/viral-scandal-cast-defends-stars-who-left-abs-cbn/video/news/11/09/21/syringe-shortage-affects-covid-vaccination-in-bicol/video/news/11/09/21/comelec-2nd-division-gets-petition-to-cancel-marcos-jrs-coc/video/news/11/09/21/sara-duterte-withdraws-davao-re-election-bid/sports/11/09/21/off-road-crash-victim-marquez-out-of-motogp-season-finale