Isko Moreno dares Palace to bring him to court on revoking face shield policy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2021 10:40 PM

Philippine officials remain divided over the country's face shield mandate.

The Manila mayor dares Malacañang to take him to court if it wants him to rescind his order lifting the mandatory use of face shields in his city. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 9, 2021
 
