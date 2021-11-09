Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Department of Health is set to give its recommendations on the wearing of face shields in public places to the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (IATF) on Thursday, its spokesperson said Tuesday.

“Our experts are already reevaluating. We had an initial meeting yesterday and we will be providing the recommendations on Thursday to the IATF,” Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told ANC’s “Dateline Philippines.”

Vergeire said that if they do decide to revise rules on face shields, it would be because of the slowing down of the transmission of COVID and not because there is no science behind its use.

“We just want to inform everybody that the science to the face shield is still there. We are going to revise, if ever the IATF approves, based on the recommendations of our experts, because of lowering transmission and not because it does not have any science at all,” she said.

Vergeire said their experts panel noted that there is a benefit in using face shields.

“According to their studies, although it was stated in one of their recommendations that the evidence are kind of weak, but still the benefit is there. Because it adds another layer,” she explained.

“One of the studies that we have used when we recommended face shields was the study wherein it provides additional protection; that if you only wear mask, you’re just going to get about 65 to 70 percent protection. You add face shields, and you add physical distancing, the three of these would give you a total of more than 90 percent protection. So it’s another layer.”

Vergeire's statement came after Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Monday lifted the mandatory use of face shields in the capital city, except in hospitals.

Mayors in the National Capital Region also agreed to recommend to the IATF for the lifting of the mandatory use of face shields, except in critical areas, said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chair Benhur Abalos.

Palace Spokesperson Harry Roque said the mandatory use of face shield in areas that are crowded, closed and cause close contact remains the national government's policy since the IATF resolution has yet to be modified.

--ANC, 9 November 2021

