Palace: Sinas to continue facing mañanita charges despite getting top PNP post

Watch also in iWantTFC

Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas will continue fighting a criminal case for a birthday celebration in May that allegedly violated pandemic protocols, even after President Rodrigo Duterte appointed him as chief of the national police, Malacañang said Monday.

Sinas, whose mañanita or pre-dawn birthday serenade allegedly violated the 10-people limit on gatherings due to the COVID-19 crisis, will head the Philippine National Police starting Tuesday and replace retiring chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan.

Asked if the appointment would clear Sinas from the mañanita charges, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters, "I don’t think so po. That’s not how our laws operate."

Sinas in July also made headlines over his viral confrontation with the family of a retired officer that he and his men asked to leave from a government compound in Taguig City.