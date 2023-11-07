Watch more on iWantTFC

MEYCAUAYAN, BULACAN— Fire hit two warehouses that serve as storage for general merchandise and school supplies in Barangay Libtong in Meycauayan, Bulacan Tuesday evening.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the blaze started at around 9:00 p.m.

"Ang laman niyo ay puro mga school supplies, mga papel ‘yan, notebook at kung anu-ano pa. Tapos may mga general merchandise din na pang bahay. Lahat ‘yun madaling masunog," according to FSupt. Jeannette Jusayan, Provincial Fire Marshal of Bulacan.

Ann Rochelle Hellera, caretaker of one of the warehouses, was shocked when she learned about the fire because they only moved to the area last October.

“Bago pa lang po, mag-uumpisa pa lang po ulit. From Manila, nag transfer po dito kaya sobrang nakakabigla kasi nandiyan lahat. ‘Yung naabutan po namin, nandun na sa may bandang gitna ‘yung apoy,” Hellera said.

The fire reached fourth alarm, which means around 16 fire trucks were needed to put it out.

PANOORIN: Itinaas na sa ikaapat na alarma ang sunog na sumiklab sa isang warehouse sa Meycauyan, Bulacan nitong Martes ng gabi ayon sa BFP. @ABSCBNNews @ANCALERTS pic.twitter.com/MjK6cZ7l12 — Karen De Guzman (@_KarenDeGuzman) November 7, 2023

"The mere fact na ang laki laki na talaga niya, hindi rin kakayanin ng nearby areas so kelangan ko na patakbuhin ‘yung mga nasa malayo para atleast mako-commit natin ng mas mabilis," FSupt. Jeannette Jusayan explained.

Firefighters faced challenges in sourcing water and accessing the narrow street.

"Wala tayong makuhang tubig kasi itong nagbibigay samin dito sa harapan, e syempre private po. And ‘yung kalye sa labas sa bungad, maliit po talaga," Jusayan said.

The fire also damaged the firewall of a resort next to the warehouse. Some of their guests who were staying in their rooms were immediately evacuated.

Patuloy na inaapula ng mga bumbero ang nasusunog na warehouse sa Meycauayan, Bulacan kung saan nadamay na rin ang ilang katabing gusali. @ABSCBNNews @ANCALERTS pic.twitter.com/N4kbS5o7mn — Karen De Guzman (@_KarenDeGuzman) November 7, 2023

"Ang firewall namin hanggang third floor. So nung sobrang init na, gumiba siya. Gumuho talaga siya. Wala naman nasaktan," Dave De Asis, the resort coordinator, said.

"May mga guest kami. Sa second floor sila e. Kahit papaano, hindi naman sila affected pero ‘yung usok kaya inevacuate na talaga," De Asis added.

There were no reported casualties.

Authorities have yet to determine the origin of the fire.

