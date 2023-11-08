Home > News Arroyo reaffirms support for House leadership despite ouster as deputy speaker ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 08 2023 11:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Former Philippine president and current Pampanga representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo expressed support for House Speaker Martin Romualdez despite being removed as deputy speaker. A political observer believes Arroyo’s demotion is just another sign that the “UniTeam” coalition of the Marcos Jr. administration has already broken up. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight House of Representatives Gloria Macapagal Arroyo Martin Romualdez