Arroyo reaffirms support for House leadership despite ouster as deputy speaker

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 08 2023 11:57 PM

Former Philippine president and current Pampanga representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo expressed support for House Speaker Martin Romualdez despite being removed as deputy speaker.

A political observer believes Arroyo’s demotion is just another sign that the “UniTeam” coalition of the Marcos Jr. administration has already broken up. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2023
