Students who are struggling to keep up with academic requirements could suffer from a new Department of Education (DepEd) order barring teachers from interacting with learners outside schools, a professor said Tuesday.

DepEd's department order 49 directed teachers to avoid "relationships, interaction, and communication, including following social media with learners outside of school setting, except if they are relatives."

But professor Maria Mercedes Arzadon, who teaches at the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Education, said educators who reach out to their students after school hours usually do so to help the children catch up with their lessons.

“Sa College of Education, ang tinuturuan namin yung mga studyante namin na to go the extra mile ‘no…yung mga students na at risk of dropping out, pala-absent, hindi nagsa-submit ng assignment, walang social support sa bahay, kasi si teacher, hindi naman yan yung maraming time eh. Ang tatawagan lang niya, or pupuntahan niya sa bahay ay yung mga nangangailangan, mga disadvantaged students,” Arzadon said.

(In the College of Education, we teach our students to go the extra mile. Teachers usually reach out to the students who are at risk of dropping out, those who are usually absent, those who do not submit their assignments, those who don't have social support at home. Teachers don't have a lot of time; they will only call or visit the disadvantaged students.)

“Paano pa yung mga studyante talaga na nangangailangan ng special support? Hahayaan na lang sila mag-dropout?” she lamented.

(What should we do about students who need special support? Should we just let them drop out?)

Arzadon also pointed out that the need for some teachers to meet students beyond class hours reflected problems in the education system.

“Kasi yung teacher dapat 15 lang ang students niyan pero meron siyang 35-50 students. Kulang yung class time para i-address yung mga needs nila, kaya si teacher creative siya, she goes the extra mile, tinatawagan niya yung parents, o tine-text niya sila, pini-PM para ma-followup yung mga nangangailangan,” she explained.

(A teacher is only supposed to have 15 students, but most of them have 35-50. They don't have enough time in the classroom to address reach student's needs, so the teacher is forced to become creative and go the extra mile. They call the parents or reach out via text and private messaging to followup on the child.)

Arzadon noted how the COVID-19 pandemic worsened learning inequality in the Philippines.

“Kailangan ng learning recovery. So paano pa yung, napaka-uneven yung nangyaring learning during the pandemic, kailangan talaga maging differentiated ang approach sa mga estudyante.”

“Kaya yung mga nahihirapan, ayaw nang pumasok, nagkaroon na ng trabaho, sila yung mga dapat, yung ang mga pina-followup ng teacher,” she stressed.

(We need learning recovery. Learning was uneven during the pandemic, so we need a differentiated approach for the students.)

Some teachers have questioned the DepEd’s latest order, noting how more educators have been interacting with their students online since the implementation of blended or distance learning modes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DepEd spokesperson Atty. Michael Poa, however, said the order was merely a "reiteration" on maintaining professionalism within the education sector.

— TeleRadyo, 8 November 2022