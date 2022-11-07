Home > News PH among countries with highest number of unvaccinated children ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 08 2022 12:26 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Filipino parents are urged by health experts to have their children immunized against vaccine-preventable diseases. The Philippines is among the countries with the most number of unvaccinated children. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 7, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight DOH WHO World Health Organization Department of Health vaccination immunization vaccines /video/business/11/08/22/most-asian-markets-rise-despite-china-zero-covid-policy/video/news/11/07/22/mabasa-lawyer-other-masterminds-could-be-involved/news/11/07/22/house-of-representatives-officially-condemns-lapid-murder/video/news/11/07/22/murder-raps-filed-vs-bantag-over-percy-lapid-slay/sports/11/07/22/sotto-kouame-to-lead-gilas-pool-for-jordan-saudi-trip