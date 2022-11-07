Home  >  News

PH among countries with highest number of unvaccinated children

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 08 2022 12:26 AM

Filipino parents are urged by health experts to have their children immunized against vaccine-preventable diseases. The Philippines is among the countries with the most number of unvaccinated children. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 7, 2022
