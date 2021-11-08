Home  >  News

Palasyo aminadong may legal na hamon sa 'no vax, no ayuda'

Posted at Nov 08 2021 08:49 PM

Aminado ang Palasyo na baka kailangang amyendahan ang batas para maipatupad ang hirit na "no vaccine, no ayuda" para sa 4Ps beneficiaries. Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Lunes, 08 Nobyembre 2021

