Marikina eyes penalties to prevent crowding

MANILA – The Marikina city government is eyeing penalties against business establishments that fail to follow national government rules to prevent crowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to TeleRadyo, Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro confirmed that crowds of people went to the Marikina Riverbanks after the national government eased coronavirus restrictions in Metro Manila.

Photos of the crowds went viral on social media over the weekend.

“Totoo po yun, nangyari po yun, yung pagdagsa ng mga tao. Siguro dahil sa excitement nila. Yung Riverbanks po ay hindi lang mga taga-Marikina ang pumupunta dito, pati yung mga karatig na mga bayan katulad ng Cainta, Antipolo, Quezon City, and ilang [taga-] Pasig," the mayor said.

He said they plan to speak with Riverbanks management today to ask them to put administrative and engineering controls in place to limit crowding in their area.

He also said the city is looking at an ordinance that will penalize businesses who don’t follow IATF protocol on the number of people allowed in their establishments.

Under Alert Level 2, indoor areas may be filled up to 50 percent capacity, while outdoor areas are allowed to operate at 70 percent capacity.

“Ang pinapakiusap at ipatutupad po natin ay at the establishment level, dapat mapasunod at meron nga kaming iniisip na ordinansa na ilalabas po ngayong linggo na ipepenalize yung mga establishment na hindi makakasunod dito sa IATF regulation na ito,” he said.

Asked about the penalties under the proposed ordinance, he said, “Yung first violation iniisip namin, bilang pagbibigay sa mga establishment ay warning muna, at kung maulit ang paglabag nito ay maaaring pagsuspinde nung kanilang lisensya para sa operation.”

Meanwhile, Metro Manila mayors are eyeing unified standard protocols for public areas now that the region is under the looser Alert Level 2 COVID-19 quarantine classification.

“Kahapon ay nagkaroon kami ng pagpupulong mga Metro Manila mayors sapagkat hindi naman sa Marikina lamang ito nagiging problema. Gusto namin, sa level ng mga mayor, ay magkaroon ng isang standard at unified protocol para sa mga establishments at ganoon din para doon sa mga public areas na dinarayo ng mga kababayan natin,” he said.

“Hindi lang sa Marikina, pero nakikita nga namin, halimbawa, dapat unified talaga at standard dahil, dapat pare-pareho kami ng mga regulation eh, dahil kung maluwag sa isang lugar, doon pumupunta yung mga tao eh. Doon dumadagsa,” he explained.

Teodoro said the mayors hope to come up with the resolution on unified protocols this week.

“Minamadali namain ‘to eh, ang hinihingi namin ay yung recommendation na ngayon ng mga experts natin sa (Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19) particular doon sa Kagawaran ng Kalusugan. From the Department of Health because this is a health issue na kailangan nating ma-address. Inaasahan namin ngayong linggo ay lalabas na ito,” he said.



--TeleRadyo, 8 November 2021