DOJ rejects 'no vaccine, no 4Ps subsidy' proposal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 08 2021 10:52 PM

The Philippine justice secretary sided with lawmakers in opposing the interior department's proposal to withhold a government subsidy from Filipinos who have yet to receive a COVID-19 jab.

Malacañang admits the plan faces a legal obstacle. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2021
