Home  >  News

PatrolPH

Abandonadong sanggol natagpuang patay sa Muntinlupa

Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 08 2021 06:26 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Wala nang buhay ang isang sanggol na nadiskubre sa loob ng isang bag sa Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa City noong Linggo.

Sa ulat ng barangay, iniwan ang bag sa kanto ng Purok 5 na nasa gilid ng isang mall.

Pagkaresponde ng barangay at pulisya, ipinasuri ang sanggol.

Matapos matiyak na hindi na ito maisasalba pa, dinala ang katawan sa simbahan para pabasbasan sa pari at ipalibing sa sementeryo.

Patuloy namang iniimbestigahan ang pangyayari. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  sanggol   tagalog news   alabang   muntinlupa  