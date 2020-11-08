Pasig continues upkeep of public schools as distance learning is not forever: mayor

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Pasig City continues its upkeep of public schools despite the implementation of blended learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mayor Vico Sotto said Sunday.

The local government earlier raised some P1 billion and gave 138,000 public school children their own gadgets for online learning.

"'Di po kailangan ng live internet connection yung modules nila, preloaded na sa kanilang tablets," Sotto told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Students don't need live internet connection for their modules, it's already preloaded to their tablets.)

"'Yung mga repairs, construction, maintenance ng mga paaralan natin, di natin tinigil yun porke't may COVID. Although di siya naging priority nung ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), itong distance or blended learning, di naman po ito panghabang buhay. Eventually, babalik din tayo sa face-to-face classes at pagdating ng puntong yun, dapat handa ang mga gusali natin."

(Our school's repairs, construction and maintenance continue even though there's still COVID. Although it was not prioritized during ECQ, we know distance learning is not forever. We will eventually return to face-to-face classes and our buildings should be ready.)

Pasig also activated its local school board with a budget of around P1 billion and invited stakeholders to get involved, Sotto said.

"Sinusubukan po natin na maging mas inklusibo ang ating pagdedesisyon...dahil mas alam po nila ano ang pangangailangan on the ground," he said.

(We try to be more inclusive in our decision making because they know what's needed on the ground.)