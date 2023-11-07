Home  >  News

NBI arrests Quilario, 12 others for human trafficking, child abuse

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2023 11:05 PM

Philippine authorities arrested the leaders of the Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated.

The controversial civic group based in Surigao del Norte province is accused of human trafficking and child abuse. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 7, 2023
