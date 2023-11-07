Home > News NBI arrests Quilario, 12 others for human trafficking, child abuse ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 07 2023 11:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine authorities arrested the leaders of the Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated. The controversial civic group based in Surigao del Norte province is accused of human trafficking and child abuse. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 7, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Socorro Bayanihan Services Incorporated SBSI Jey Rence Quilario Senior Aguila