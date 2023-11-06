Watch more on iWantTFC

The Easterlies, the warm and moist winds blowing from the Pacific, will bring both hot weather and rainy weather Tuesday as the northeast monsoon (Amihan) remains weak.

Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte will have scattered rains throughout the day, with possible flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains, the weather bureau said in its 4 a.m. weather forecast. Rainy conditions in these areas may continue until tomorrow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have hot weather with possible isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening. Meanwhile, Batanes and Babuyan Islands may have isolated light rains due to Amihan.

Weather forecaster Patrick del Mundo said generally fair and hot weather will prevail throughout the country from Thursday until Saturday.

He added that no low pressure area is being monitored within the Philippine area of responsibility and a weather disturbance is less likely to affect the country through the weekend.