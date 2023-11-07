Watch more on iWantTFC

An official of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) assured the public that water supply in Metro Manila and other areas will not be affected even as Angat Dam undergoes maintenance.

Engr. Patrick James Dizon, MWSS Operations Management and Angat Dam Division Manager, said the 61-day total plant shutdown won't affect the supply of water in the metro.

"Continuous pa rin ang supply ng tubig gamit po ang tinatawag na low level outlet, saka 'yung ating spillway," he told Teleradyo.

MWSS earlier said the water at Angat Dam, which supplies 90 percent of the domestic water supply in Metro Manila, is nearing the target elevation.