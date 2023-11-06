Home > News Marcos vows more equipment, training for PH troops ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 07 2023 12:19 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to provide more weapons and skills training for the country’s security forces. He made the pledge at the founding anniversary celebration of the Philippine Naval Special Operations Command. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 6, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Philippine Navy