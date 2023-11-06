Home  >  News

Marcos vows more equipment, training for PH troops

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2023 12:19 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to provide more weapons and skills training for the country’s security forces.

He made the pledge at the founding anniversary celebration of the Philippine Naval Special Operations Command. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 6, 2023
 
