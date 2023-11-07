Home  >  News

House axes Arroyo, Ungab as deputy speakers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2023 11:12 PM

Philippine lawmakers replaced two key allies of former president Rodrigo Duterte as House deputy speakers.

The power shift comes after the lower chamber defended itself from Duterte's previous attacks. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 7, 2023
