Dozens of Filipinos from Gaza set to cross into Egypt as evacuation resumes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2023 11:03 PM

Approval from Israel and Egypt for Filipinos and their Palestinian family members in Gaza to finally cross Egypt's Rafah border.

But their passage into Egypt comes with conditions. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 7, 2023

