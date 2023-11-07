Home  >  News

Police say at least 3 men directly involved in Jumalon's killing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2023 11:11 PM

Philippine authorities uncovered fresh leads in the killing of Misamis Occidental radioman Juan Jumalon.

The broadcaster's wife recalls a possible motive behind her husband's death. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 7, 2023
