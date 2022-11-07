Planning a party this year despite COVID? Do it outdoors - expert

Watch more on iWantTFC

Planning a family reunion or party this Christmas season despite the threat of COVID-19? A health expert says you can do gatherings outdoors.

Dr. Rontgene Solante, the head for Adult Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine at San Lazaro Hospital, urged those in the vulnerable population to skip parties and gatherings during the holidays "especially if they are not vaccinated."

"If they intend to hold these parties with these vulnerable population, they should be wearing face masks," he said in a TeleRadyo interview Monday.

He also warned that karaoke sessions "have a high risk of aerosolization", which makes mask-wearing even more important.

"Kapag mag-hold tayo ng gatherings, sana ay i-encourage natin na gagawin outdoors. Importante ito para less ang hawaan," he said.

Solante said the slight uptick in the number of COVID-19 infections in the country is likely due to increased mobility during the All Saints and All Souls Day holidays, and not due to easing of mask mandates.

"It's too early to say that it's because of the voluntary, optional use of masks indoors. Pero alam naman natin in the past week, maraming nag uwian and at the same time puno na yung mga capacity ng workplace including the public transportation," he said.

He added: "I think this is expected na tataas ng bahagya yung ganitong klaseng situation, can cause increase in the cases but I don't think it's time to panic."

The Philippines on Sunday reported 1,010 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the country's total to 4,009,466 since the pandemic began. Of the day's new infections, 198 were from Metro Manila.

The number of active cases is at 16,615, the lowest since July 14, Edson Guido, ABS-CBN's Data Analytics head, said.

The Department of Health also logged 34 new deaths from the respiratory disease, raising the total to 64,274.

In the interview, Solante noted that hospital utilization in San Lazaro remains low with ICU utilization at less than 30 percent.

However, he confirmed that he sees a lot of mild COVID infections among the general population including some who have not been vaccinated. "Most of those who are infected are having mild symptoms," he said.

Majority of COVID infections is still in Metro Manila, which is normal considering population density and the return of face-to-face classes, Solante said. COVID infections in the National Capital Region is averaging 200-300 cases daily, he said.