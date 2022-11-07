Home  >  News

Murder raps filed vs suspended BuCor chief Bantag, another official over Lapid slay

Posted at Nov 07 2022 11:23 PM

Murder charges were filed against suspended prisons chief Gerald Bantag and another prison official over the killing of veteran media man Percy Lapid. Investigators believe Bantag ordered the October 3 hit on Lapid due to the broadcaster’s continued exposes against him. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 7, 2022
