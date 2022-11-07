Home > News Murder raps filed vs suspended BuCor chief Bantag, another official over Lapid slay ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 07 2022 11:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Murder charges were filed against suspended prisons chief Gerald Bantag and another prison official over the killing of veteran media man Percy Lapid. Investigators believe Bantag ordered the October 3 hit on Lapid due to the broadcaster’s continued exposes against him. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 7, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight New Bilibid Prison BuCor Bureau of Corrections Gerald Bantag Percy Lapid murder /video/news/11/07/22/mabasa-lawyer-other-masterminds-could-be-involved/news/11/07/22/house-of-representatives-officially-condemns-lapid-murder/sports/11/07/22/sotto-kouame-to-lead-gilas-pool-for-jordan-saudi-trip/entertainment/11/07/22/deniece-cornejo-tumestigo-laban-sa-petition-to-bail-ni-vhong-navarro/news/11/07/22/bata-patay-nang-matuklaw-ng-ahas-habang-natutulog