Ilang magulang sa Payatas Elem School, pabor sa boluntaryong paggamit ng masks

Ginagawang opsyonal na ng ilang magulang ang pagsusuot ng face mask ng kanilang mga anak sa Payatas Elementary School sa Quezon City kasunod ng mas pinaluwag na face-mask wearing sa mga paaralan.

Sa pag-iikot ng ABS-CBN News, naabutan namin walang face mask ang mga magulang at mga anak nila sa labas ng paaralan.

Tinanong ko ang ilang guard sa naturang paaralan at sabi nila na hindi naman nila ipinatutupad ang no face mask, no entry policy. Hindi na din nila sinisita ang mga kabataang walang face mask.

Para naman sa ibang mga magulang, pinapaalalahanan nila ang kanilang mga chikiting na magsuot pa rin ng face mask lalo na sa loob ng mga paaralan.



ABS-CBN News, Nov. 7, 2022