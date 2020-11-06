Home  >  News

Gordon blames Duque after Duterte calls PH Red Cross 'greedy'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2020 12:00 AM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Philippine Red Cross chairman Sen. Richard Gordon came to the defense of the organization after President Rodrigo Duterte called it greedy. As Sherrie Ann Torres tells us, Gordon blamed Health Secretary Francisco Duque III for possibly giving Duterte the wrong impression about Red Cross. - The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 6, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PRC   Philippine Red Cross   PhilHealth   Gordon   Dick Gordon   Duque   DOH   Duterte   Rodrigo Duterte   mukhang pera  