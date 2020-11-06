Home  >  News

Catanduanes evacuees return home to rebuild after Rolly onslaught

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2020 12:02 AM

Evacuees in the typhoon-hit island of Catanduanes begin returning to their homes as the local government grapples with depleted funds to rebuild the province. Batanes meanwhile sustains minimal damage from severe tropical storm Siony. Dwight de Leon with the full story. - The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 6, 2020
